‘Tenet’: don’t miss the trailer of the new proposal by Christopher Nolan

The film starring John David Washington hit theaters next year.

Christopher Nolan returns to the big screen with a proposal that is already generating a lot of curiosity among the audience. The director behind tape as Batman: the dark knight and Mementocomes with Tenet, a feature film that promises to mix dose of action and thriller.

Thanks to the recent breakthrough revealed by Warner Bros., know more details on what it will be this enigmatic feature film. Touted as the film most ambitious of Nolan, and the description already makes the fence quite high, Tenet is set in the world of espionage.

The protagonist of the proposal is John David Washington, who led The Infiltration of the Kkklan, this time as a man who must prevent a Third World War. The trailer doesn’t let us clear what will be the specific threat, but we can see that the character will do everything in their hands to complete your task.

The son of Denzel Washington will be joined by Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Clémence Poésy and Himesh Patel. It is expected that Tenet comes to theaters in mid-July of next year. Are you ready for this new experience? Then, we leave you the trailer of the tape.

(Cover image: Warner Bros. Pictures)