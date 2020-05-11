Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes and Jennifer Aniston, role-models for a natural makeup to the 30, 40 and 50

If you are looking for a natural result, take note of the tips that we are inspired by these celebrities. The products and technics must be adapted to the age, according to needs.

Updated 20/12/2019 13:00



The skin and the signs of age visible on the marked equipment and products to use to achieve anatural makeup the 30, 40 and 50. The first spots on the skin, the sagging or loss of collagen laid down the guidelines, but what are they? We’ve consulted the experts to find out what do the celebritiesthat inspire us and copy their style.

Three style icons for each generation. Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes and Jennifer Aniston have worked in ms of a ocasin to photographers sporting a perfect look beauty very natural. What is the secret? We have consulted Cristina Lobato, professional makeup artist, what are the tips that we must follow to get that result if we have 30, 40 or 50 years. Aim these tips to get the look of celebrities.

Taylor Swift, 30 years newly met, stands out in the international music scene as much as on the red carpet. Usually wear red lips as a it identity, but the appearance of your skin polished, is enviable. And that’s that from this dcada appear the first signs of age: a change in pigmentation. Appear the first spots, and you begin to notice that the updating cell is different.

“We need to help peels once in a while. The first signs do not have as much to do with lines or we start to notice a big problem in the firmness of the skin. Will ms in pigmentation, appear the first spots”, states Cristina Lobato. The shade begins to show its first changes such as redness, spots and even episodes of acn that affect the shade of your skin and ceases to be the uniform that was to 20.

To disguise these skin changes, Lobato we recommend choose bases average coverage and even high “since we don’t have an problems of wrinkles and the indicators of hidratacin can be ptimos at that age”.

For eye makeupyou can continue to use the hues that you want according to the style of each which is independently and also from the textures and finishes (shadow, matte, light, smoked, etc.). And still total license for the use of the eyeliner, without limits.

Katie Holmesall a style reference to his 41 years, stands out on the red carpet for its simplicity. Does not abuse a makeup overloaded, and it makes your skin more luminous and juicy. Taking into account that it is in this dcada when it becomes clear that the loss of density, skin no longer generates the same amount of collagen and with it, the hidratacin need of a chute extra.

For alleviate all these signs without which the result would be artificialCristina Lobato proposes to use bases average coverage to low. “We contracted to wear makeup as in the 30 but reducing the coverage of the makeup base. The pmulo what we are going to define by the sagging of the valo facial”. To mark the pmulo should be used a powder of sun and light up the upper area with illuminator. Also, you can outline the area of the mandbula to create an effect of optical cables that hide the flab in this area.

The look must sombrearse bright and soft tone. “We can make the basin with a matte shadow. Good dose of mask of pestaas and eyeliner ms finite and subtle that it not protrudes from the frame the eyes but they frame the eyes,” says make-up artist.

Jennifer Aniston has complied with this 2019 the figure that many fear. But the 50 will feel phenomenal. The appearance of your skin has been rejuvenated thanks to the naturalness of their looks beauty. From this age we must use foundation makeup ultra-light. “I recommend to replace the base for a BB Cream with factor of protection”, says Cristina Lobato. From this age there is loss of collagen and elastinthe bases have a content of color pigment, moisture and water. If you apply the foundation on the skin dry, sta-absorbing hand moisturizer and it is the pigment with which the result is a skin chapped.

The eyes ask for less amount of makeup. In this case, less is more (this must be our mantar) and use eye shadows matte always with neutral tones. The prpado wrinkles with that we forget the eyeliner and “delineate only the line of the pestaas on the inside, on the root of the pestaas,” says the makeup artist. And to rejuvenate the look we can apply a few touches of filling in the eyebrows with a pencil the ultra-thin, drawing hair by hair.

The last tip that we gives Lobato is to make the corrections with care because the braces have a lot of coverage and mark the wrinkles (it is best to conceal them with the own base or use a concealer liquid very fluid type Touche clat). For a firming effect, apply the blush (pink) from half of pmulo to the ear, never toward the nose.