Spotify Awards 2020: Where and what time to watch the live stream

Mexico City will host the first event of the awards organized by the music platform, Spotify Awards will be the place where you will be shown who are the artists favorites for the users of the site streaming.

With a catalogue becoming more and more diversified, Spotify has become a platform of great extent, becoming one of the apps indispensable within the mobile phones and computers.

The event will feature the participation of different latino artists among which are Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Karol G, Floor 21, Cazzu and Nicki Nicole, Los Angeles Blues, Christian, Nodal, Band MS, Julieta Venegas, Zoé, Reik, Silvana Estrada, Daniela Spalla, and German.

Don’t miss the performances of these artists and the results to the awards of each category, where among the nominees are BTS, Super Junior, GOT7, EXO, BLACKPINK, Billie Eilish, Ban Bunny, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Ariana Grande, among many others.

Broadcast schedules

Green carpet:

5 march

7:00pm – Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador

8:00pm – Colombia, Peru, Panama, Cuba, Ecuador

9:00pm – Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico

10:00pm – Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil, Argentina

6 deck

2:00am – Spain

Spotify Awards:

March 5,

8:00pm – Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador

9:00pm – Colombia, Peru, Panama, Cuba, Ecuador

10:00pm – Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico

11:00pm – Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil, Argentina

March 6,

3:00am – Spain

Where to see:

Option 1 (click)

Option 2:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goolguREQd8(/embed)





