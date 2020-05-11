So is being the paradise honeymoon Miranda Kerr

A wedding is unobtrusive, but full of luxuries, and a honeymoon in one of the most paradisiacal of the earth. Miranda Kerr (34) and Evan Spiegel (26) have been moved to the archipelago of Fiji, specifically to the island of Laucala to enjoy your romantic honeymoon.

If your wedding is not repaired in costs, much less what they are doing now. The island of Laucala it is one of the most exclusive places in the world, so much so that the price per night varies between 12,000 and $ 60,000. Figures prohibitive to most mortals, but not for the newly married couple.

The marriage came to the island on a private plane from Los Angeles a day after your link. According to the digital Daily Telegraph the minimum stay on the island is four nights, even though the couple has opted for spend a week there.

Laucala is one of the treasures most exclusive of the island of Fiji. It was originally property of the family of Forbes, although in 2003, the owner and founder of Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, done with her. Kerr and Spiegel are housed in the personal residence of Mateschitz, which gives them a treatment even more unique. Among the celebrities who have enjoyed this paradise are Elle Macpherson, they held there wedding, Oprah Winfrey or Ludacris.

The island is not only has luxury villas, but also has a submarine private and many activities perfect to enjoy an unforgettable experience.