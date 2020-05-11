So in love that they wore Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes on the feast of the Grammys

While Camila Hair and Shawn Mendes not they walked together down the red carpet, yes presumed his love later.

As long ago we did not see it, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shone separately in the ceremony of the Grammys 2020. And is that from which their romance was uncovered in July 2019, the performers of Miss have raised the temperature on the stage every time you sing together. It happened in the VMAs 2019, also in the Love of 2019.

At the Grammys, however, the story was different. Marched separately down the red carpet and Camila sang solo two songs, being First Man that brought tears to all attendees.