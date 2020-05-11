So ended the difficult test of love that Maddie Ziegler will put to your boyfriend

If you want a good dose of lovable teenage romance, can take a stroll through the accounts of Instagram of Maddie Ziegler and her boyfriend, Jack Kelly.
And is that since they started to leave, the boys were ordered to give their followers constantly with cute postcards of idyll living. More recently, however, Maddie went to another level with a particular proof of love that I Jack and that released through Youtube.
“My boyfriend does my makeup”, is titled in clip where we see the handsome young man to take on the challenge of having to use tools to leave the famous dancer the best he can do.
Jack shown curious with every product that you are exploring.
And the result?
Watch it below, but we must say that there is nothing wrong.
The couple met early 2017 for the participation of Ziegler in a series of concerts that Sia gave in Australia and New Zealand. In spite of the distance and of their active work schedule, the tender partner not stop sharing the moments they are together, but how long will it last this love at a distance?
“The relationship is great,” he shared in an interview Entertainment Tonight. “I would not like to take things so fast. I know that I have only 14 years old, I’m still a girl. Jack is great.”