Simona Halep will skip the Fed Cup in 2020 to focus on the Olympic Games

Simona Halep of Romania says that he will not play in the competition of the Fed Cup for Romania in the next year, but still want to represent their country at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to Mediafax.

Halep, ranked number 4 in the world, commented: “After many discussions with the team, I chose the Olympic Games, I decided that I would play the Olympic Games and, for this, be able and capable one hundred percent in our minds with the preparation, I chose to play the Olympics next year and I will do it with pride and with great honour “

Halep said that it was a very hard decision to make for her, but that will continue to support the Romanian team of the Fed Cup, and that is only doing the same thing since it is an olympic year.

“A very difficult decision that I had to take, but it was the best thing for us that we decided with the team,” however, I’m always with the team when they play. Yes, not a withdrawal of the Fed Cup, it is only the year of the Olympic Games “





Halep is a former No. 1 in the world and has been ranked as the No. 1 in singles for a total of 64 weeks. He finished the season 2017 and 2018 as the player best ranked in the world. He has won 19 individual titles on the WTA tour in her career, including 2 Grand Slam titles: the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019.

Halep helped Romania to reach the semifinals of the Fed Cup in 2019; it was the first time since 1973 that Romania had reached the semi-finals of the competition. Halep won his two rubbers against the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

In the semi-finals, Halep won his two single matches, but the team ended up losing to France in the semi-finals. Halep has already played for Romania in the 2012 Olympic Games in London, but was defeated in their match of the first round.

Not played the Olympic Games of 2016 in Rio de Janeiro due to concerns about the virus Zika.