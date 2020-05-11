Simona Halep wants “the best” at the Australian Open: “what Is most important -“

Although Simona Halep declared that its main priority are the Olympic Games, is ready to play to the maximum to win the Australian Open and win the third Grand Slam of his career.

“I want the most. I hope to be as best prepared as possible in Melbourne. It is the most important tournament. I have a period pretty good before to prepare me and I have faith that all will be well. I feel very well physically, I don’t have any problem, I trained well.

My legs feel powerful, my whole body does. I spent a period super time, super well and I am glad I have been 100% ”. said Halep at the airport Henri Coandă in Bucharest.

In addition, the star Romanian is prepared both mentally and physically for the new season, so there is an obvious reason why not steal the program in Australia. “I have good thoughts, positive.

I am happy to begin this journey. I prepared myself very well in Dubai, and also at home. I’m glad and I hope that this year will be the best possible. I can’t tell you what I wanted in the crossroads between the years because, after that, will not be a reality.





I still believe in these things, ” said Halep. However, Simona will not be greatly affected if you do not get too far in Melbourne. Focuses on the other thing in 2020. “The Olympics are my priority for this year.

I want to be as rested and fresh as possible for this competition. It will not be easy because the pressure is different, but any thing that arises would be something more and it would be nice.

I hope to be more mature in 2019, be more positive, have a better attitude and things work as best as possible. It is not any kind of pressure. I want to enjoy what I’m doing. ” Said Simona.