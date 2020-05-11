Simona Halep reacts to all the rumors of wedding and commitment

Although the means romanians were flooded by rumors that Simona Halep committed and was party secretly all night with his mistress Toni Iuruc, the campena of Wimbledon came to testify on his official Facebook with a message clarifying.

“Contrary to what the media say Romanian, I wanted to confirm that I am not committed, nor that it has set the date of the wedding. While I appreciate that I have a life that puts me in the public eye, the rumors about my private life are incorrect and disappointing, so I wanted to assure my fans with this message that the rumors are false.

I will make sure to share with you any happy news on a forward commitment! Thank you for your loyal support, Simo, ” That was the message of Halep for her fans. It is known that Halep spent beautiful moments with Toni Iuruc after finishing the tennis season, but things escalated pretty quickly when Decebal Rădulescu, a sports journalist from Romania, said that Halep and Toni Iuruc celebrated their engagement party at a posh club in Mamaia, a famous tourist resort.





“At this time, in the Club Riva (Cafe del Mar) of the resort Mamaia, we celebrate the feast of commitment of Simona Halep and Toni Iuruc. Everything has been kept strictly secret. The future groom gave the engagement ring to Simona, and then broke the tradition and asked him to Stere Halep, the father, who is married with Simona.

The festival is carried out with a strict rule: no guest has permission to publish images or videos on social networks, ” wrote the journalist on Facebook on Saturday night.