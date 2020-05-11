Simona Halep is overseen by Cahill from Australia with the best technology

The Romanian tennis player, Simona Halep, is located thousands of miles away from his coach, Darren Cahill, the training sessions cannot be done in vivo so easily given the pandemic; the two found a way to make the world smaller through the use of technology.

Therefore, Cahill sent a package to Romania, which contains a video system in vivo, to Simona Halep. “I can’t wait to use the new system PlaySight GO. We’re sending a system GO to Simona Halep in Romania so you can see practice sessions live and help to train with Arti.

Connect the sport through technology to make the world smaller and better, ” he wrote in a post on his account of Instagram the australian Cahill. In an interview with CNN, Halep admitted that she has not played tennis since the pandemic coronavirus seized control of the world.

However, she still keeps in touch with his coaches. “I am in contact with my fitness coach all the time and, obviously, my coaches, Darren [Cahill] and Arti [Apostu-Efremov] also.

I have not yet hit any ball, but I expect that to come soon, when the situation is clear and the restrictions begin to rise, ” said Halep to CNN. Champion Romanian stated that she does everything possible to stay in shape during these times.

“It is very difficult to get back if I lose my physical form, so that I care and respect my schedule to 100%. I did crunches on the carpet until I began to hurt the back. I didn’t even have a mattress. Now I asked for one! said Halep as cited by Digi Sport.