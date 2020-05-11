Simona Halep is going to get married after the US Open in 2020

According to a source of wowbiz.ro, Simona Halep and her millionaire boyfriend Toni Iuruc have organized all the details of the wedding scheduled for September of 2020, shortly after Simona finished the Open in EE.

UU. After that Simona Halep will end its season in WTA 2019 in the do Not. 4 world, it was with Toni Iuruc to a few relaxing days in the Maldives. The couple spent some good times there, but more importantly, Simona could not be happier.

“Simona Halep is the maximum relaxation time. She does sports every day. Torture to Toni Iuruc with endless bike rides, but enjoy very much. I think that she is happier than ever.

And at night, Simona, who is a romantic incurable that gives rides we dreamed of for years, you can take long walks on the beach, holding the hand of her fiance, ” said a friend of Simona to wowbiz.ro.

And that is not the most important news.





A close friend of the family Halep confirmed that the two parties will join together in matrimonial bond after the US Open in 2020. “They will marry next September after playing at the US Open in 2020.

The event will be fabulous in a luxury restaurant in Konstanza and usually will be organised in accordance with the traditions aromanas. “The source told wowbiz.ro. In addition, the source provided information on the current status of the preparation of the wedding.

“Involving all their relatives, personalities, tennis, sports, there will be hundreds of guests, perhaps a thousand. Everything is clear and Simona Halep is happy to have managed to resolve all the details.

Obviously, there are still some things unresolved, like the dress, the wedding garment of Toni Iuruc, but in general everything was fixed. ”