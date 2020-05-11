Simona Halep: “I’m Not disappointed with my season,”

We do not say no outrage by confessing that the season of Simona Halep could have been better. Yes, it is true that he won Wimbledon, but there it was in all its glory. And we refer not only to the titles or no titles, but the step back that he gave in the rest of the Grand Slams, the fall in the WTA rankings or the absence of regularity in certain moments of the calendar. The romanians, more relaxed than usual, seemed to take the calendar without pressure, and it gave good moments and others not so much. On this balance spoke the own player in Tennis.com before taking a well-deserved vacation.

“I’m not disappointed, neither with myself nor with the year, especially if you compare it with the season 2018. In fact, this year I’ve learned that I need to be more consistent, both in training and in daily work. This season I see that I’ve had too many ups and downs. Maybe it’s because I’ve been six years at the top and, during all that time, I never had a break longer than three weeks. Now is when you can say that I start to feel mentally and also physically,” said the tennis player of 28 years.

That comparison that says Simona and that, in a first reading, does not suggest anything to other people, which reveals to us certain differences. Interestingly, both in 2018 and in 2019, the Romanian won the same victories in Grand Slam (15), so that here we can not say anything. In terms of the titles, which always tends to have quite a leading role, this year alone we saw him conquer the grass of Wimbledon, a surface completely opposite of that normally usually dominate. Only in Madrid stayed close to the throne, but Bertens surpassed in the last round. Not to mention last stretch of the calendar, where it was not able to overcome the quarterfinals in any of the six tournaments that he played after winning in London. Do relaxation? What conformism? What that is, but those four months were the ones that walked away from the fight for the # 1, a battle in which should always be.

“At the end of the season I felt that I was falling to pieces, it was like that in every part of the body had something, although at these levels of competition is something normal. In the end, I ended up lesionándome in Asia. After passing by this new situation, I feel more secure for whatever comes, I am motivated each to 2020”, responds immediately to Constanta, on the basis of the bad luck that had from August to October because of injuries. Even so, to finish among the top four is an incredible merit. Could not be in so many finals as we would have liked, but you can also say that there was only three women who did better than her. It all depends on the degree of demand which a want to put.

But the decline of Halep in the classification may not be caused by their results. In tennis, as in all sports, for someone to get off, others have to be raised, and the Constanta saw how in this 2019 appeared certain players with more fire in the eyes that his own. Talents like Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu or Ashleigh Barty found his place on the tour for the hunger of victory that showed. At the end, when someone moves in the elite, are the small details that define seasons. If the Simona was not the best (although it is still a course spectacular) was because others were more desire, more hours, or more eager. “At this pace, I don’t think that will keep in the top10 by 2020”, I read the other day on Twitter after their removal in Shenzen. The truth is that, for a moment, I thought the same thing. For questions like this, the fan is rubbing the hands hoping to come soon in the coming month of January.