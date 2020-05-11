Simona Halep breaks intense training in Dubai to prepare for Christmas

After Simona Halep celebrated the 36th anniversary of the shop Duty Free in Dubai airport, announced that his season has ended because he wants to prepare for Christmas. During their campaign of pre-season training camp in Dubai, Halep stopped at the famous airport of the city to celebrate the anniversary of the shop Duty Free along with sheikhs, dignitaries, airport personnel and more.

Halep took pictures, cut the first piece of the anniversary cake, and he reacted about the event on Facebook. “It was a pleasure to take a break from training and celebrate yesterday the 36 anniversary of Dubai Duty Free at Dubai airport!”, said Halep on your account of Facebook.

Halep was subjected to an intense training regimen for his team, led by Darren Cahill during the low season. Cahill and company wanted to make sure that Simona is “charged” for a 2020 outstanding.

If you missed this, just take a look at the avalanche of publications in social networks that show Halep jumping, running, lifting and doing everything necessary to be in the best shape. Looking at your hard work during the preseason, one could expect a great start of 2020 for the champion of Wimbledon.





The first tournament for Halep will be Adelaide, which will take place between the 12 and the 18 of January, but its main goal is the Australian Open, of course. However, the preseason has ended for Halep, who is now preparing for Christmas.