Simona Halep and her boyfriend welcomed the New Year in Bucharest

Simona Halep and who would be her future husband, Toni Iuruc, spent the night of the end of the year in a luxury restaurant of Bucharest, the capital of Romania, which also marks the end of the christmas season.

Halep made public the first selfie with his boyfriend and wished everyone a happy new year while celebrating the change of year in the restaurant Uanderful. The photo was published in his account of Instagram and is one of the many photos with Toni Iuruc launched in the last month.

It seems that Simona is finally ready to share more of his private life with his fans. A week before crossing the bridge and enter in 2020, Simona Halep posted a picture of her and Toni grabbed.

“I wish you a merry Christmas next to your loved ones,” said Halep next to the photo in the said social network.

Going back even more, Simona was on the side of Toni during their pre-season training camp in Dubai, according to another photo on Instagram, in which I was also present all of your team.

Toni Iuruc is a successful business man of 40 years that has the same origins that Simona Halep. According to press reports, would be committed, but Simona denied all the assumptions.

“Contrary to reports in the media of communication Romanian, I wanted to confirm that I am not committed, nor that it has set the date of the wedding,” said Halep.