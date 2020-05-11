Simon Cowell and Carmen Electra kissing in public

The actress and the producer spend more time together and no longer hide his attraction.

The successful music producer Simon Cowell enjoyed in Hollywood for a romantic dinner with Carmen Electraand the attraction between the two reached such a point, that they ended up kissing passionately at the sight of the other diners. After a date night in which there was no shortage of caresses and other signs of affection, the unexpected couple left the restaurant Cecconi’s in the limousine of the popular talent scout.

“They looked very comfortable together. Is grabbed by the hand all the time and were engaged in intense glances to one another. And then they started kissing and didn’t bother them to see their friends and the rest of the customers of the restaurant“revealed a source close to the The Sun newspaper.

Although their romance does not cease to be informal and free of commitment at the moment, Cowell would have become one of the great supporters of Electra after your break up with Rob Patterson, who had been her fiancé up until the past month of may.

“Carmen loves to spend time with Simon, that is very well. Having fun together and their friendship helps you to turn a page of his last love affair. For now their relationship is very relaxed, without any kind of pressure“added the same informant.

The rumors that surrounded the couple appeared at the beginning of this year during the participation of Carmen Electra in the reality show “Britain’s Got Talent“program in which Simon Cowell did not hesitate to devote compliments praising your beauty.

“Has the best teeth I have ever seen in my vidto“said Coweel when asked why he had chosen the explosive actress as a judge for the contest.