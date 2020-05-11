‘Shadowhunters’ re hunting vampires | Television

Much has matured Clary Fray from the day of his 18th birthday that he discovered that he was a hunter of shadows, half-human and half-angel, with the mission of fighting all sorts of demons. After a season learning how to be in a world populated by fairies, werewolves, witches and vampires, the young man embarks on renewed adventures with the new delivery of Shadowhunters, which premieres this Tuesday on the platform Netflix. In it “will test the loyalties and relationships will be the maximum,” according to an advance on the producers. The fantasy series based on the novels youth Hunters of shadows Cassandra Clare promises to deepen in the psychology of its main protagonists.

“In the first season, Clary gets older, grows up, learning to assume their responsibilities and to find their place in the world,” said Katherine McNamara, the actress who gives life to the protagonist, Clarissa Fray, in an interview with THE COUNTRY in Paris. “He always felt that something didn’t quite add up, although he was happy with his life and with his art classes. Now that is in the world of the shadows, although her life is crumbling around her, she feels that the pieces fit together,” he added. “The end of the season left things very open and that’s pretty exciting.”

To the front of the new adventures, Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer replace Ed Decter as most responsible for the series, following the departure of Decter for disagreements to be creative. Slavkin and Swimmer, who already worked together on the teen series success Smallville, has been focused on the universe of Clary. And have wanted to take the series a step further in their adaptation: they provide new special effects, make-up renewed for some of the creatures and opt for a darker atmosphere than that of the first season. Talk about an approach that is more mature, more profound. Above all, they have chosen to focus the plot around its main protagonists and their psychological evolution.

Clary has met again with her mother, Jocelyn (played by Maxim Roy), and will have to convince her that she is not the girl that he left in the first chapter. Meanwhile, it does not waive the recovery of Jace (Dominic Sherwood), the captive of his evil father Valentine (Alan Van Sprang), who will have to choose between the light and the darkness. Another plot that will undoubtedly bring new intrigue is the relationship between Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) and Alec (Matthew Daddario).

Part of the success of the series, which aims to expand now its public, it must be your wisdom and to recreate the universe of the books, which already had a significant fan base. The challenge was to appease the fans at the time that offered new adventures. “It really is a double-edged sword,” points out about McNamara. “It is amazing to have all those people so excited for what we are doing, the story, characters and all around this universe. But it is also true that it is a great responsibility and each one has their own opinion about it.”

“Really, the responsibility of adapting the novels is mostly of the writers, but it is true that we keep the characters in their manner of speaking, of moving, in your past,” he explained, for his part, Dominic Sherwood, who gives life to the co-star Jace Wayland. “But the journey they undertake, their decisions and the situations in which they find themselves may be different. In the end the fans are happy because they are with their favorite characters, but in new situations. In any case, in what refers to the responsibility to attempt to stop the pressure side, if it would not be too”, says the british actor.