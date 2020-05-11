‘Shadowhunters’ has been cancelled but will be able to say goodbye with a movie

You can’t say that The hunters of shadows of Cassandra Clare are the characters with more luck of the audiovisual world. The channel Freeformthat emits and produces the series Shadowhunters in EE.US, has stated that they do not want to produce a fourth season of the series adaptation. Luckily for the fans, this is not a cancellation of the whole life. As a minimum plan to produce a special episode of two hours to close all the frames.

Sources from the Hollywood Reporter indicate that the cancellation has quite a bit to do with the agreement of the production company Constantin with Netflix. The platform content, which broadcasts the series in the international market, I would have wanted to leave the agreement. And, without the involvement of Netflix, Constantin would have been unable to convince Freeform to invest a greater amount of money in each episode.















Episode two-hour special will adapt the sixth and final installment of the saga of Cassandra Clare





The saga of Cassandra Clare is based on the adventures of Clary, a young woman who discovers to have supernatural powers at the same time that it delves into a battle between humans, hunters, shadows, and other fantastic creatures and demons. While the third season broadcast has adapted to the fourth and the fifth installment of the saga The chronicle of hunter of shadowsthis decision of Freeform to produce a special episode allow Shawdowhunters fits the sixth and last delivery.

The cancellation, stating, it may not surprise after the decision of Netflix to stop participating in the series. The first half of the third season closed with an audience of 310.000 viewers in the first pass, a situation that prevents that Freeform can be monetized in excess of a drama of the supernatural that they themselves are aware that it has a lot of cult: “As fans ourselves, from Freeform we have insisted on rolling a two-hour special to give the fans a final touch”.

This end will be issued the spring of 2019 like all of the episodes of the second half of the third season. And, for the moment, on Twitter already being a trending topic the hashtag #SaveShadowhunters.







The hashtag #SaveShadowhunters is a trending topic











