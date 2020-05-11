Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to don his iconic costume Buffy vampire slayer 20 years later

Each “celebrity” is taking the quarantine by the Coronavirus in a different way. There are those who reviews old movies, or meet in a virtual way as they did a few days ago the actors from The Goonies. Sarah Michelle Gellar, the actress who was Buffy in the iconic series from Joss Whedon Buffy vampire slayer, still keeping abreast on your life, from your account of Instagram, sharing memes, or updating with all kinds of photos.

In one of his last publications, the actress has given us a estacazo of nostalgia when he turned to put one of the iconic outfits that she wore in the series, who apparently keeps in his closet and still feel like a glove.

Twenty-three years later, Gellar has returned to reholster in the outfit that Buffy faced the Master at the end of the first season of the series. “As arranged, and without having where to go. I say we do a party #Asalvoencasa #Lachicadelaprofecia”, wrote the actress in his account of Instagram. And if there remained doubts, Gellar also confirmed that it is the same dress I wore it in the series.

In addition to rejoice in the little heart with his posts nostalgic about Buffy Vampire Slayerlike this with your dress, and your sucking of leather, or this in which he appears holding a stake with all the naturalness of the world, the actress has also used her platform to raise awareness about the importance of staying at home, and the quarantines to fight against the Coronavirus.



What do you think of this small tribute to Buffy Vampire Slayer? What I’d like to go back to see Sarah Michelle Gellar and the rest of the actors together after all these years?