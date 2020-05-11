Robert Eggers will direct ‘The Northman’, a viking with Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and the brothers Skarsgård

THR reports that Robert Eggersis preparing his next project to a few days of submitting the flatulent ‘El faro’ (The Lighthouse,2019). The director of ‘La bruja’ (The Witch, 2015) resists exit of the air of historical and present ‘The Northman‘a drama of vikings is already gearing up at New Regency.

The cast that is lining is aúpa: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgård and, by repeating project, the star of ‘The lighthouse’, Willem Dafoe. They are all in various stages of discussions to star in the tape is epic. Lars Knudsenwho produced ‘The witch’, (also ‘Hereditary’ and ‘Midsommar’ Ari Aster), is producing the project along with Skarsgard, who came to Eggers with the initial idea of the story.

‘The Northman‘will be written by Eggers and the poet and novelist icelandic Sjón, and is described as a story set in Iceland at the beginning of the X century, which focuses on a prince nordic who seeks revenge for the death of his father. Skarsgard would be interpreted by the prince and Kidman to his mother, if everything goes as planned.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42_UHhpq530(/embed)

Given the obsessive attention for the detail and the plausibility of historical Eggers, the project seems to be a new challenge for the director who seems to have been left in the fridge (or abandoned) the idea of bringing to the screen new ‘Nosferatu’ of Murnau, something that is evident in the expressionist style of ‘The lighthouse’, which perhaps replaced their urge to recover the classic silent. What is clear is that as many of the directors of the terror of the author of the independent A24, it seems that your goal is to get away each time more of the genre.