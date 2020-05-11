Reunion of the cast of “Zoey 101,” starring the sister of Britney Spears, relive “traumas” of one of its actresses | News of The Savior

The revelations that became one of the stars that was not invited to the meeting have impacted the followers of the popular series Nickelodeon

A large part of the cast of “Zoey 101” were reunited after 11 years from the completion of the successful youth series on Nickelodeon starring Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of the singer Britney Spears.

Although the followers of the program have been shown excited with the reappearance of the actors, they are also struck with the statements which provided one of the artists who did not attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the end of July after rumors of a possible return of that program that would give continuity to the history of their characters years after the completion of their studies, have discussed means of entertainment.

“Some rumors of the return of “Zoey 101” I did talk with my good friend Sean Flynn (Chase)… and in approximately 72 hours, this happened! I’m not sure how I feel with my new glasses, but this was one of the nights more fun. A cast wonderful children in that time, and even better, now all adults! So much love / respect for all of you!”wrote the exproductor of the series Dan Schneider in a publication that shared in your account on the reunion of which he was part also.

The actors that attended are Victoria Justice (Lola Martinez), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Sean Rio Flynn-Amir (Chase Matthews), Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Jack Salvatore Jr. (Mark Del Figgalo), Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks) and Abby Wildand (Stacey Dillsen).

The absent were Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey Brooks)because of that is recording a series for Netflix. For its part, the actress Alexa Nikolas (Nicole Bristow) was not invited to the event, according to what he said.

While their former teammate is met, Nikolas posted a few messages through her Instagram Stories that surprised the fans of the series.

In their publications they showed sad not only for having been excluded from the reunion, but because she participated in this the producer of the series, Dan Schneider. In some videos, even, it appears, crying.

this is FOMO? yall buggin pic.twitter.com/G1SNeUJkgv — ummCARESHA please! (@shvrr) July 30, 2019

“You shouldn’t be crying because I’m already an adult and these things happened a long time ago, but I guess that all this revived old memories and it’s just sad. I do not understand”he said in one of the videos.

She revealed that the reunion of the cast of “Zoey 101” it has been revived some “traumas” suffered during the filming of the series.

“I never wanted to separate myself from the reunion. Especially if Dan was part of that”, he wrote in one of his Stories in a sarcastic voice, as he explained, as he continues: “The request was a joke. Hence the laughter. I simply could not believe it. I’m still in shock”, clarified.

In another of his publications, invited its followers to be vigilant because it will broadcast a video in which you explain how your experience was as Nicole in the series.

“This reunion of ‘Zoey 101’ has fueled many childhood traumas”, he said.

According to media celebrity, the statements of Nikolas resurface the accusations of alleged pedophilia that speculate against Schneider.

Schneider was also the producer and writer of other series for Nickelodeon such as “Kenan & Kel”, “Drake & Josh”, “iCarly”, “Victorius” and “Sam & Cat”, among others.

However, in September of 2018 was dismissed without any explanation from the station. According to media, showbiz, during that time there were several complaints against him, mostly for sexual harassment and pedophilia.

Amanda Bynes, the protagonist of “The Show of Amanda”, was one of the actresses that in 2013, via Twitter, accused the producer of alleged sexual abuse, but never formalized the complaint.

In the midst of the controversy, the cast of “Zoey 101” shared in their social networks pictures of the reunion of the series that premiered in 2005 and ended in 2008 because of the pregnancy of the sister of Britney Spears.