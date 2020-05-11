Rebel between the rye: Salinger, honesty’s brutal | Culture

REBEL BETWEEN THE RYE Address: Danny Strong. Performers: Nicholas Hoult, Kevin Spacey, Zoey Deutch, Sarah Paulson. Gender: biography. EE UU, 2017. Duration: 106 minutes.

The figure of J. D. Salinger is inevitably associated to a masterpiece of literature, the disenchanted portrait of adolescence The guardian between the rye, and also, in its bitter reverse, the picture of an old man sullen, closed fist in the position of beating the side, the deep furrows of life marked in the forehead, eyes truck about to run over the camera. A myth with a apparent double sided but that’s not the same, honesty, brutal in its letter and in its spirit, which is about from the positions the more conventional the novel Danny Strong with Rebel among the rye, biography film of the writer, focusing on his beginnings in the writing, in the publication of his pivotal novel, and the symptoms family, physical, social, moral and mental that led to the self-imposed exile.

Based on the biography by Kenneth Slawenski J. D. Salinger: a hidden life, published in Spain by Gutenberg Galaxy, the film’s Strong about the mystery of a personality impossible from postulates surprisingly safe, as if every step offered in the story, each slip emotional, serve, almost in a medical sense, to end up offering a diagnostic pinpoint why it ended up becoming a ghost of society and in a writer without just work. Rebel between the rye flees so the narrative complexity and personal, to be able to fit into a mold of approach vital based on what Sidney Lumet called “the school of dramatic rubber ducky”, or the attainment of psychological truth by means of explanations rather simple.

The counterpart of a film without style on a writer’s unique style, perhaps the biggest of its flaws is that, despite everything, the story is always interesting for every sidewalk vital for the passing: the relation with its father, the ego of the writer, the blow of the love of Oona O’neill, the trauma of the war, the harassment of the fan… is this Enough?

Any reader of Salinger will not disappoint you. Any reader of Salinger would have liked to see it.