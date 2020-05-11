Reactions of Hollywood to the nominations for the Golden Globes 2020

The nominations for the Golden Globes 2020 resulted in many acknowledgements and some controversy among Hollywood stars.

It revealed the nominations for the Golden Globes 2020 and the reactions did not wait. Movies like the Marriage Story, The Irishman, and once Upon a Time in Hollywood were among the most nominated. There were surprises and absences, which has led to all sorts of acknowledgements and claims among the most important personalities in Hollywood.

Rian Johnson, director of Knives Out, wrote: “Well, it does not stink! Thank you @goldenglobes and congratulations to the amazing Daniel Craig and @Ana_d_Armas by the nominating organisations. Our table will be a feast”. It also published a reference to Goodfellas, in which he confesses that since he can remember has always wanted to be nominated for a Golden Globe.

– Advertising –

Ana de Armas declared that he was without words after the news. “Give me a minute guys, I’m without words! Wow, this is crazy!”.

Give me a minute guys, I’m still speechless! This is INSANE!!!!! 🤯 aaaaaahhhhhh!!!!!! — Ana de Armas (@Ana_d_Armas) December 9, 2019

Kaitlyn Dever, who was nominated for the series Unbelievable, published a

message on his Twitter account: “Wow. I can’t believe this! Thanks to

the HFPA and Golden Globes for their support and for nominating me to my first Balloon

of Gold. I feel so blessed to be recognized next to such a group

talented of women. To my fellow members of the cast of Unbelievable and

extraordinary producers, congratulations! It was a team effort on the

bring the story of Marie at the front and do it justice. Thanks to

all of you who trusted in me to play Marie. I am

incredibly honored and overwhelmed.

Taylor Swift, nominated for his original song in Cats, shared his reaction on Instagram: “I Woke up today with the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe. It is so cool that one of the creative experiences more fun and satisfying that I’ve had to be honored in this way by the HFPA. I ended up spending many days watching other actors do their scenes. See the character of Victoria, played by @frankiegoestohayward, inspired me so much and Beautiful Ghosts was the result. Congratulations to my co-writer and my friend for life Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is just purrfecto”.

Sacha Baron Cohen, nominated by The Spyalso thanked the nomination on Twitter: “A heartfelt thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor. I’ve wanted to for a long time to get away from comedy and do something non-commercial, that does not rely on jokes, that few people would see, which I managed with The Brothers Grimsby. I am immensely proud of The Spy and very excited that she has been seen and accepted by audiences around the world. I share this recognition with the family of Eli Cohen and all those who worked on The Spy. I would also like to express my thanks to the brilliant team of Netflix and our writer/director, visionary Gidi Raff”.

A heartfelt thank you to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour. I have long wanted to move away from comedy and do something uncommercial, not reliant on jokes, that few people would see – which I achieved with the The Brothers Grimsby. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) December 9, 2019

I’d also like to express my thanks to the brilliant team at Netflix and to our visionary writer/director Gidi Raff. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) December 9, 2019

Joaquin Phoenix, who has declared his contempt for the awards season, was also among the reactions to the Golden Globes 2020. The actor thanked the recognition: “Many thanks to the HFPA for all their support Joker”.

But not all are acknowledgements. Soul Har’the director of tapes as Honey Boy, published: “Good morning to all of which I are writing about the Golden Globes. I understand, but know this. I was on the inside for the first time this year. This is not our people and they do not represent us. Not seek to justify in the awards system. We are building a new world”.

Subsequently enlisted some directors that could be nominated.

“Lulu Wang, Mati Diop, Greta Gerwig, Olivia Wilde, Lorene Scafaria,

Marielle Heller, Melina Matsoukas, Chinonye Chukwu, Céline Sciamma.

They made movies this year that came to the people and they touched. These

are our awards. Nobody can remove that. Let’s keep fighting for

more women and people of color behind the camera to support their

movies. Don’t make your end goal the money that political exchanges

hands in the form of campaigns of films for people who can’t

see us and recognize us”.

Lulu Wang

Mati Diop

Greta Gerwig

Olivia Wilde

Lorene Scafaria

Marielle Heller

Melina Matsoukas

Chinonye Chukwu

Céline Sciamma Made films this year that reached people and touched them. That’s our awards.

No one can take that away. — Soul Har’the🌪 (@Almaharel) December 9, 2019

Thank you to all the press and people who write and cover films in awards season! You are helping us get to new audiences and tell our stories. And for that it’s worth it all ❤️@FREETHEWORK — Soul Har’the🌪 (@Almaharel) December 9, 2019

Ava DuVernay, director of the limited series When They See Us, which received no nominations, responded on Twitter to a comment that he wished an amazing morning after his absence in the names of the Golden Globes. “Thank you. The I am taking. These things are the cherry on the cake. The dish is rich with or without it, and this has been particularly delicious. Ok, now I want ice cream”.

Thank you. I am! These things are a cherry on top. The sundae is yummy with or without it. And this one has been particularly delicious. Okay, now I want ice cream. xo https://t.co/hip5ibyE2l — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 9, 2019

The edition number 77 of the Golden Globe Awards will take place on the 5th of January 2020. This event will feature the driving of Ricky Gervais.

With information of Cinema Premiere

You may be interested in: The Irishman: why the great film of Scorsese is not released in commercial cinemas?