‘Playmobil: The movie’: Anya Taylor-Joy tries to save his brother in the ‘teaser’ trailer in Spanish – movie News

The animated film starring the famous ‘clicks’, will be premiered in movie theaters Spanish on August 30.

You can already see the ‘teaser’ trailer in Spanish Playmobil: The movie, the tape animation on the famous ‘clicks’. Directed by Lino DiSalvo (Frozen, the kingdom of the ice, Tangled), tells the story of young Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy), and is forced to abandon his life, planned to the smallest detail, to save his little brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman), disappeared in the world of Playmobil.

A lighthouse that turns humans into dolls, hands able to rotate 360 degrees, secret agents, horses with flashing wings pink, arenas, gladiators, flying saucers, Old West towns, babies, and chickens that are driven by the fever of gold, dinosaurs, pirates, robots, and magic fairies, trips for trash containers… “Discover a world where everything is possible”.

With a script by Blaise Hemingway (The Settlers of Catan), Greg Erb (Tiana and the frog) and Jason Oremland (Cryptozoologists), the comedy for the kids of the house you have between your voices to the mentioned Anya Taylor-Joy, and Gabriel Bateman, and also to Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert, and Jim Gaffigan. You can go and pointing to the date for the premiere in Spain: August 30,.