PHOTOS: So we celebrated the birthday of Carmen Electra

Tara Leigh Patrick was born in Ohio, united States on April 20, 1972; but it was in Minneapolis where he met the singer Price who convinced her that her stage name out Carmen Electra.

Carmen began her career singing rap and subsequently appearing on some television programs. But it was her role as Lani McKenzie on the TV series “Baywatch” which launched her to stardom and even appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine.

Carmen has also released two studio albums, has appeared in a remarkable number of films and performs philanthropic work with the foundation “Head To Hollywood With Baker,” which helps patients with brain tumors.

Carmen Electra meet 42 years old and we celebrated it by recognizing their work, besides its obvious beauty.

