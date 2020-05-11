Photos: Elle Fanning became a princess retro for photo shoot with Marie Claire

Tim P Whitby via Getty Images | Instagram | Walt Disney Pictures



Elle Fanning is the Disney princess that more has hit us with its elegant style in recent years and their new photo shoot for a magazine does not disappoint at all.

Elle Fanning is no stranger to the spotlight, as he began his career in the film, and the television at the age of 2 years.

Got global recognition for its role in the tape Super 8 director J. J. Abrams.

Thanks to their talent, Elle Fanning managed to become a princess Disneywhen, in 2014, got the role of the sleeping beauty, Aurorain the movie live-action Maleficent.

Since then, Fanning has impacted their steps down the red carpet and other presentations from the world of entertainment.

Only for the premiere of the sequel, Maleficent, empress of evil, Elle wore a series of dresses worthy of a princess.

Both for the event in Europe…

As for the world premiere of the film.

For the event Awards Man of the Year magazine GQ, Elle was also inspired by her role as monarch of the forest to delight in the floral details of your attire.

And now, to start with the right foot by 2020, the actress stunned in a series of photographs themed retro I did for a fashion magazine.

Elle Fanning is the protagonist of the next issue of the magazine Marie Claire, in which the actress took several outfits with a theme of the 60’s and 70’s.

The actress also modeled a halter top style bathing suit with a patterned, a scarf with motives of clovers and a hat the color orange.

In another of the images, we can see it in a suit, orange shirt and white stripes brown with olanes and a few lenses exaggerated.

With the attire that is put, Elle Fanning proves that any style favors.

If you are in need of a modern princess, but retro… already know who is the best option.

