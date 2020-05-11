Photo: Milla Jovovich presumed her third pregnancy on Instagram along with emotional message

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images



With 43 years of age, Milla Jovovich announced excited that you will be a mother for the third time. In social networks, the actress and model looked proud as a tender tummy to give the news. At the same time, he shared an emotional message with fans:

“Struck again. After discovering that I was pregnant for 13 weeks, I had a mixture of feelings that ranged from joy to total up the absolute terror. Given my age and the loss of the last pregnancy, I didn’t want to attach myself to this baby too fast. Obviously, that was not fun, the last few months have been my family and I living among pins and needles, waiting for the arrival of a series of results of various analyses, ( … ) spending most of our time in doctors ‘offices”.

Naturally, the actress has good reason to take extreme precautions in the care of your process pregnant after a miscarriage.

Although preceding two pregnancies, and has already received a lot of support from fans, this time Mile completed his message, revealing that they will have another girl, and making a very special request to all who read it:

“Thanks be to God because everything is more clear! We discovered that we will be blessed with another girl. Anyway, I wish me luck to my baby and me! I send much love and will keep you posted on my progress. Hugs and kisses”.

The Ukrainian model is married with the writer and director of English Paul W. S. Anderson, 54 years of age, they are a couple from the beginning of the decade of 2000. Your future baby will have two older sisters: Ever Gabo, aged 11 and Dashiel Edan, 4.

Ever Gabo already started its journey in the showbiz, not only is it practically a clone of his mother, but also inherited his talent for the scenarios. As demonstrated in 2016 with a special appearance next to Mile in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Do you already follow Milla Jovovich on social networks?, It tell us in the comments your favorite moment on this beautiful actress!

