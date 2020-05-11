Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova will play competitive tennis in the middle of the pandemic coronavirus

The two-time champion of Wimbledon, Petra Kvitova, and the former is Not. 3 of the world Karolina Pliskova are ready to compete again in the tennis court. The sisters Kvitova and Pliskova along with several Czech players Top-100 will face off in a tennis tournament in Prague from 26 to 28 may. In addition, the number 65 in the world, Jiri Vesely, will lead the men’s tournament.

The tour of tennis is stopped for an indefinite period at the beginning of march due to the outbreak of coronavirus. However, the tournament is another step forward to restart tennis. Previously, a couple of events took place in Germany and Florida in the last two weeks.

“I have a lot of curiosity” – Petra Kvitova

“This is the first event that the Czech Association of Tennis (CTS) has prepared for the players at a time who can not travel due to pandemic coronavirus,” said the spokesperson of the tournament Karel Tejkal in a statement on Sunday.

Kvitova, who was against playing tennis in front of the stands empty, is anxious to know how the tournament.

“I really want to play a tournament after a long time,” said Kvitova as quoted by .. “I have a lot of curiosity about the way in which we will be without play any tournament.”

The Czech Republic has reported more than 8100 confirmed cases with 270 deaths until the time due to the coronavirus. Therefore, the reports suggest that the revenue from the tournament will be used to help the health workers in the Czech Republic to combat the pandemic of coronavirus. However, initially do not report details of the prize in cash.

We have already seen the series of exhibition Tennis Point in Germany and UTR in Florida. Therefore, we know how would be the event with many new safety precautions. However, still it will be interesting to see the tennis live during the blockade of the coronavirus.

