Oscar 2020: Barack and Michelle Obama are the first exmandatarios on to win an Oscar

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0


Oscar-2020 American Factory brought the award for Best Documentary

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama will take the Oscar for Best Documentary.
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama will take the Oscar for Best Documentary.
AP



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here