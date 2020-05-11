OMG! Does Vannesa Hudgens have a romance with Charles Melton?

The past January 14, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler announced their breakup after 9 years together!

Although they appeared to be one of the young couples more happy and stable in Hollywood and met the typical requirements that made them enter the definition of ‘relationship goals’, the actors americans decided to take separate ways and put a stop to their love story.

Why ended up Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler?

Despite the fact that none of the two has given an official statement about it, it is rumored that the distance had a lot to do with their separation, since due to their past professional projects Vanessa and Austin spent a lot of time away and each time they looked, and communicated less, which was cooling down their relationship.

‘They are filming on two different continents and it is a matter of distance. There are No bad feelings between them, for nothing, they have a lot of mutual respect… They have a great history and a deep connection, they may find a way back to each other. She felt that he needed to be single and see if that is what he really wants’, he said a contact close to the former couple to E! News in a recent interview, ensuring that Hudgens was the one who decided to end with Butler.