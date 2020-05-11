Olivia Wilde: “a broken friendship may be something traumatic” | Culture and entertainment | Edition America

Debut behind the camera with a brilliant feminist comedy, “Booksmart”, which promises to be one of the revelations of the season, the actress and now director Olivia Wilde told Efe that the end of a friendship can be something so hard and difficult, or even more, that of a sentimental relationship.

“There are not enough movies, and songs about the love between friends and, of course, the end of a friendship. Do you know? The breakup of a friendship can be traumatic in ways that are sometimes more profound than those of a rupture romantic”, he argued.

“Because society gives us the context for the purpose of a romantic relationship. In any way, we prepare ourselves to have different relationships and we know that we curaremos. But the friendships are so deep… you Are very vulnerable in respect to that best friend, especially in the institute”, he added.

Wilde (New York, 1984), known as an actress especially in the series “House,” premieres this Friday, “Booksmart”, a film about the teenage feminine that gets driven by its acclaimed presentation at the Festival South by Southwest (SXSW) and the enthusiastic response of the critics (builds up a hundred percent positive reviews on aggregator of movie reviews Rotten Tomatoes).

Just a day of completing school, Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), inseparable friends and students perfect, you realize that you have spent too much time in front of the books and without the benefit of the youth, so that they decide to have a crazy night as a farewell before going to the university.

With an extraordinary chemistry between the two protagonists, and a cast of coral with some secondary roles that are real gems (especially the Billie Lourd), “Booksmart” addresses, according to Wilde, the links so special and nearby that are forged during adolescence.

“It is a time in which this person (your best friend) knows you better than your family. And this is the first time that happens. You can feel very comfortable with him. But, what happens when you feel’t evolve and go away? It is a tough time,” he explained.

Without giving up to hilarious situations and jokes from the innocent to the thug, “Booksmart” he knows how to move with skill the funny to the emotional, to examine critical issues in puberty as sexuality or social pressure.

In this sense, Wilde emphasized that she herself owes much to the cinema as an antidote to overcome the doubts of being a teenager.

“It was a time in my life where I needed the movies. My friends and the movies helped me survive. Eluded Me with the movies, I was inspired with the films,” he said.

“I think in all the films of John Hughes, but ‘The Breakfast Club’ (1985) was transformative for me. ‘Dazed and Confused’ (1993), ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ (1982), Clueless (1995)… Of different times, these tapes made me feel less alone, excited to be young, and they made me understand people in a different way,” she said.

And with a director at the helm, and two girls as protagonists, and four women by signing the script, “Booksmart”, heiress also of comedies generational as “Mean Girls” (2004), “Superbad” (2007), is a sample, according to Wilde, that the public is increasingly requesting stories “with a female perspective”.

“If I had tried it ten years ago, would not have been possible. There is a slow progress, but we’re in a time where we are given more opportunities to women (…) and I want to help as I can,” he said.

“So I thought: ‘Let me hire more women, that are appropriate to the work as possible’. Because I want to be a part of this movement, I want to promote this movement”, he added.

Finally, Wilde reflected on how a comedy like “Booksmart”, focused on the youth of women with their joys and disappointments, can help the feminist causes.

“One of the most important elements of feminism is the idea that we need to join our arms. ‘We are united, not hierarchical,” said Gloria Steinem. We have to support each other in all possible ways, and the movie is about that: the connection between women,” he said.

“But in relation to the equality for all genders, this movie is an example that we can all connect with the authentic story of friendship, regardless of what gender we are. So ‘Booksmart’ shows that make movies about something real comes to all the public-just be honest in your storytelling, and people will respond,” he concluded.