Olivia Munn (Psylocke) shows his skills with the katana

MADRID, 29 Jun. (CulturaOcio) –

Olivia Munnthe actress will give life to Betsy Braddock (Psylocke), he has shown his skills with the katana the followers of the saga X-Men through your account in Instagram.

The actress is preparing to fund one of his most ambitious. Munn has posted a video to show your fans how she is preparing to give life to the superheroine. In your publication, we can see a short video where the actress is training with a katana.

Marvel Entertainment never ceases to amaze each time that reveals the identity of a new actor of the cast of X-Men: Apocalypse and the confirmation of Olivia Munn as Psylockewas not less.

He was the director of the tape, Bryan Singer, in charge of announcing that the actress would join the cast of the third installment of X-Men. Singer revealed this information via Twitter and Instagram.

THIS IS NOT THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF BETSY BRADDOCK

Betsy Braddock is a character from Marvel that it was created by Chris Claremont and Herb Trimpe and first appeared in the nnumber 8 of the collection Captain Britain in the year 1976.

To know about their first appearance on the big screen that we have traced back to the year 2006, in the film X-Men: The final decision. This time, the character of Betsy Braddock was played by Mei Melançon and his appearance was very brief.

PREMIERE IN 2016

Bryan Singer is in charge of directing the last part of the trilogy of Marvel, which will feature Michael Fassbender (Magneto) and James McAvoy (Charles Xavier).

Jennifer Lawrence (Mystical), Sophie Turnsr (Jean Grey), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Ben Hardy (Angel), Wool Condor (Jubilee) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler) round out the cast.

In this tape, the group of young mutant will face the villano Revelation. The character played by Oscar Isaac, is the first mutant in history with powers unimaginable.

X-Men: Apocalypse put an end to the trilogy that began in 2011 and continued with X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). The last installment hit theaters the May 27, 2016.