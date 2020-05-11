Oh Maddie Ziegler does the best imitation of Kylie Jenner and you have to see it NOW!

Clasos
Is there something that Maddie may not be able or know how to do?
Maddie Ziegler it is more than a celebrity. She dances, sings, acts and (why not) possesses a special gift for imitation.
Teen Vogue submitted to Maddie to a hilarious challenge: to make a print of the artists and pop culture figures he admired most. From Elvis Presley (yes, the age is not fought with the history) up to Pennywise, the protagonist of The book of Henry it will leave you speechless with its great capacity for transformation.
Do our imitation favorite? The Minions, Chewbacca, and… ¡Kylie Jenner!
Genius… Just Look At Her!
Although in a recent interview, Ziegler has been stated not to be so according to the title of celebrity, the reality is that his talent has given him without effort that title.
“I do not consider myself, like, ‘Oh, I’m a star, a celebrity, or famous,'” said to Bustle. “I’m just a girl from Pittsburgh”.
Do you agree?
