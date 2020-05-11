Oh, check out the trailer for the first film of Maddie Ziegler! [VIDEO]

Through its official Twitter account, Maddie Ziegler recently shared the trailer the first tape in which he made his debut as an actress, ‘The Book of Henry’.

In the movie, also a dancer interprets to ‘Christina’, the next door neighbor of the talented ‘Henry Carpenter’ 12 years of age (played by’jaeden Lieberher) and step-daughter of the commissioner of police.

The trailer shows that ‘Christina’, a character of Maddie Ziegler, is being abused by her stepfather, and that ‘Henry’ and his mother ‘Susan’ (played by Naomi Watts) are trying to help her.

In addition to dancing and acting, Maddie Ziegler it is presented as a writer with his book: ‘The Maddie Diaries of Ziegler: A Memoir’, where he talks about his career and the momentum that this had to meet Sia.

Listen to the best of the current music in English on your Planet.