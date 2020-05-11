“Oh, but what m…?!”: The unusual review of Evan Rachel Wood to “Cats”

The projection of “Cats” had ended, perhaps a Evan Rachel Wood still stunned and without words by what he had seen on the screen of your tv, took her cell phone, opened Instagram and he recorded himself giving his impressions about the film. “Oh, but what m…?!”, said the actress time and again while on the video wrote: “The only possible reaction after watching ‘Cats’”.

“‘Cats’ is really worse than I thought it would be. And thought that it would be horrible. Why would they change the choreography? I am totally without words”, wrote then the interpreter on his official Twitter account, a tweet, then erased to avoid that your review will be interpreted as an attack on the main stage of the film.

“I stand by my criticism, but I removed because I don’t want people to think I was pointing at the actors/dancers. You are probably getting enough negative reactions to the film. Which is a shame. They are very innocent”, tweeted the actress. Then, through their stories on Instagram, expressed by what the disappointed with the cut end of the tape.

The only reaction valid after seeing ‘Cats’. Representing, Evan Rachel Wood. pic.twitter.com/HrpYfYsd5T — Daniel Lucey (@Danilugoce) December 27, 2019

“Have removed 70% of the main characters. Have changed the plot,” said the interpreter, by comparing the film with the Broadway play. “I grew up in the theatre. I was married with a dancer (Jamie Bell). I have a huge respect for what they do, and that is why this has been a tremendous disappointment and a missed opportunity for this release,” added Wood.

In a move unheard of for the film, Universal sent last week an enhanced version of “Cats” to theaters americans, after noticing errors in the final cut that came to the cinemas two weeks ago. Tom Hooper had insured that ended the movie on-the-go before the avant premiere of the film last December 15.