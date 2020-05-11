Noah Centineo and Lily Collins turn on alerts of romance

itNoah Centineo and Lily Collins dismissed rumors of romance!

Fans of the actors do not stop to talk about the potential new couple in Hollywood after a recent exchange in the social networks. On Tuesday, the star of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before he made his debut as a Calvin Klein model, looking more sexy than ever in his shorts.

After that Noah posted in his Instagram photos of the campaign, Lily left a comment quite cute:

“I never see so well lying on a chair,” he said.

“Oh, please,” replied the actor, adding an emoji of fire.