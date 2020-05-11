Noah Centineo and Lily Collins turn on alerts of romance

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
itNoah Centineo and Lily Collins dismissed rumors of romance!
Fans of the actors do not stop to talk about the potential new couple in Hollywood after a recent exchange in the social networks. On Tuesday, the star of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before he made his debut as a Calvin Klein model, looking more sexy than ever in his shorts.
After that Noah posted in his Instagram photos of the campaign, Lily left a comment quite cute:
“I never see so well lying on a chair,” he said.
“Oh, please,” replied the actor, adding an emoji of fire.
The speculation of a possible relationship comes one month after Collins performed the debut as director of Centineo. Both, moreover, have the same manager.
Noah was behind the scenes for the music video of the theme Save Me Tonight DJ ARTY. The video was starred by the actress.
In the clip, Collins plays a high school student victim of bullying. After witnessing how upset Collins, Centineo becomes your friend and invites her to go out with your group.
“I convinced @artymusic to let me direct the video clip of Save Me Tonight and somehow @lilycollins accepted protagonizarlo next to a bunch of our friends (perhaps I am in him also)”, tweeted Centinueo in January. “Very excited to share this with all of you, you tell me what they thought of it!”.
Days after premiering the video, Noah shared a photo to side of Collins and a baby.
In the comments, many users suggested that the two should “get out at once”. Perhaps they followed the advice?
Noah Centineo and Lily Collins have not commented anything about the status of their relationship… So we’ll have to wait!
