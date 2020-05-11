New picture of Olivia Munn as Psylocke

MADRID, 7 Feb. (CulturaOcio) –

A few months of the release of X-Men Apocalypseactress Olivia Munn has organized a session of questions and answers in your profile Twitter. In addition, he has taken the opportunity to share a new picture of your character Psylocke (Mariposa Mental) in the film, prepared for battle.

With the year 2015 coming to an end, Munn stated that his role in the film of the mutants of Marvel was one of their moments defined year. And what if it will be.

Among questions to more personal and of borderline significance (as your preference between waffles or pancakes and a request to put a shoe on your head), Munn revealed interesting details about his character: “I didn’t have to read a lot of comics to prepare for the role of Psylocke. I got it because I did a good part of all that when I was young. I grew up in Japan in a family with four other children and we shared our comics X-Men among us“.

On his physical training for the role, Munn stated that: “I have trained for many months, 6 or 7 hours a day practicing Tai Kwon Do and sword skills, among other arts. I was filming a fight scene for two weeks, so I hope to appear in the final version of the film. Also I hurt my training: I have a picture of my leg completely bruised because I tried to learn the handling of the sword in the house on my own. Just when I was warned not to try sharp blades“.

THE MUTANTS RETURN IN MAY

The film, which opens may 27, 2016, focuses on the villain Apocalypse, played by Oscar Isaac. This character gets together Four Horsemen, Psylocke (Olivia Munn), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Angel (Ben Hardy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender), who has been living in exile after X-Men: Days of future past. When the Profesor X (James McAvoy) and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) know the plans of Revelationform a team of mutants to stop the powerful villain and their riders.

According to the synopsis, official: “From the start of civilization, he has been worshipped as a god. Apocalypsethe first and most powerful of all the mutants of the universe X-Men of Marvel, has been accumulating the powers of many other mutants, becoming immortal and invincible.

Upon awakening after thousands of years, is very discontented with the world who finds and recruits a team of powerful mutants, among them a down-hearted Magneto (Michael Fassbender), in order to purify humanity and create a new world order with him of a great leader.

When the fate of the Earth is put into play, Mísitica (Jennifer Lawrence) with the help of the Professor X (James McAvoy) must lead a young team of X-Men to stop his nemesis more powerful and save humanity from complete destruction”.