New details of “The Politician”, the series from Ryan Murphy for Netflix

The Politician, the second series of the contract of Ryan Murphy with Netflix (after the much anticipated prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), has just presented its cast. The young star of Vampire Academy and Ringer, Zoey Deutch, will be the female protagonist anti-hero, played by the actor of Broadway Ben Platt.

On information compiled by Hollywood Reporter, we also found Lucy Boynton (Murder on the Orient Express), Laura Dreyfuss (Glee) and Rahne Jones (Godspell).

The series will tell the story of a man millionaire in Santa Barbara, with big political ambitions (Platt), and we plunge into the heart of his election campaign. Each episode will be marked by Ben Platt performing a musical number, in key moments. Ryan Murphy will direct the first episode.

The series does not yet have a release date by Netflix.