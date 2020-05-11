Netflix: Elle Fanning regrets that people don’t go to the movies because of streaming services | eint | Shows

Elle Fanning, renowned actress from the united States, gave an extensive interview to the daily digital Infobae where he spoke of his career and of the present of the film industry. He said, among other things, that it is sad to know that fewer people go to the cinemas.

“I have Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. I like them all because the programs are very good. I’m even filming a program with Hulu. It is something that I talk a lot with the film directors. It is sad because people are not going to the cinema as often as before. It breaks my heart to hear it, but somehow you have to find the way to go,” said the actress of “Maleficent”.

YOU CAN SEE Elle Fanning and hairstyle that will mark the trend this season

Elle Fanning developed the role of ‘The sleeping beauty’ in the film “Maleficent”.

The artist also pointed to various streaming services as the reason why the public prefer to stay at home. Revealed that, for her, the only way to change this situation is to promote initiatives that bring the new generations to events in the film.

“I guess that the new generation today sees much more in the computer. I also see those shows. And I find it amazing the way we are progressing through all the content that’s in there, I love it. But the film has a certain magic that cannot be compared to anything. And it is important to cultivate that magic for the next generation, with festivals such as Berlinale or Cannes,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE Elle Fanning suffers fainting at Cannes to wear a dress too tight (PHOTOS)

Elle Fanning joined the campaign ‘I’m staying at home’. (Photo: Instagram)

However, Elle Fanning is no stranger to the situation of health crisis that currently lives on the planet. For this reason, in the last few days published a photograph in his account of Instagram joining the campaign of artists who are at home.

“The people with 65 years or older and vulnerable people are in danger. To help them, I join the campaign ‘I am home’. I stay at home by my grandmother, Mary Jane”, wrote the actress..