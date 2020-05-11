Nepotism cinephile: daughters of Andie McDowell and Uma Thurman shine in the new Tarantino movie

It will probably be one of the revelations of the year. Margaret Qualley (in the photo), enough for a few minutes on a road in Los Angeles and then up the Cadillac Coup de Ville that leads Brad Pitt to draw the attention of anyone who has seen There was a time in… Hollywood (2019). 24 years old, the youngest daughter of the actress Andie McDowell (Four weddings and a funeral, 1994) and the musician and model Paul Qualley, plays Pussycat, the most charismatic and chattering of the girls hippies of the new film by Quentin Tarantino, newly released this weekend in the country.

In fact, Margaret Qualley appears in no more than 20 minutes of There was a time in… Hollywoodthat this weekend has also led to 65 thousand spectators in the country, becoming the film from Tarantino that more public leads during its first weekend in Chile, followed by far by Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004), with 25.030 spectators, and Django without chains (2012), with 24.830 people. Born the same year that it premiered Four weddings and a funeral and one after The groundhog day (1993), two of the tapes most popular of his mother, Margaret Qualley had already called the attention in the HBO series The Leftovers (2014-2017), in which he played the couple’s daughter protagonist.

This year, in addition, was in the miniseries Fosse/Verdon (2019), which recreates the tumultuous marriage relationship between the choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and the actress and balarina Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). In this production, which next week will arrive at the small local display, Margaret Qualley embodied nothing less than the also actress and dancer Ann Reinking, another of the women with the Bob Fosse was related in his life. The participation in one role is logical taking into account that Qualley had training as a classical dancer before turning to acting.



Maya Hawke.

Maybe it has less minutes on screen, Margaret Qualley, but it takes, of course, in a segment most decisive There was a time in… Hollywood. And even more than the role of Qualley, Maya Hawke as Linda Kasabian is more identifiable as a girl of the clan Manson.

The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, has more physical traits in common with his mother, Margaret Qualley to Andie McDowell, but at the same time also can guess that its parent is the protagonist of Before sunset (1995).

21 years old, Maya Hawke started to become well known this year in the highly successful and very well-criticized third season Stranger Thingsthe series of Netflix where she is Robin Buckley.

But Maya Hawke has another unique feature to be the daughter of Uma Thurman: her mother starred in Pulp Fiction (1994) and Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) and Kill Bill Vol 2. and probably already knew more of some secret of how they were film sets of the films of Quentin Tarantino.

The third girl hippie clan led by Charles Manson in There was a time in… Hollywood is Harley Quinn Smith. It is also the smallest of this group of four girls, with barely 20 years of age and the only one that is not the daughter of an actress: Harley Quinn, named for the DC Comics character, is the offspring of filmmaker Kevin Smith.

The actress is also a bassist and began to come out in movies since the age of two, specifically in Jay and silent Bob (2001), the propío Kevin Smith. Here is the incarnation of Froggie, who certainly has less exposure than the rest of the named.

On the other side of the film, so to speak, is Rumer Willis, who plays the actress Joanna Pettet, personal friend of the actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), the central character of the film. Rumer Willis, 31 years old, is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Rumer Willis has become known for his appearances in the series Empire and for having won an episode of talent show Dancing with the Stars.