Monday premiere on TV with proposals to see the whole week

The fourth season of “Outlander” and the third of “Sarjonen” on Netflix, the new documentary series “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered” on HBO, and a marathon of action, with well-known actors for TNT, is the highlight of the tv in the beginning of the week to schedule and see also the next days at home.

“Outlander” on Netflix: Drama, romance, and time travel

“Outlander” it is a romantic drama of the period based on the successful literary saga of the same name of american writer Diana Gabaldon created by Ronald D. Moore (“Battlestar Galactica”), and produced by Sony Pictures Television and Left Bank Pictures for the premium channel Starz.

PLOT: Focuses on a nurse of English war of the 40 years that the touch of a few millenarian stones during a trip to Scotland wakes up two centuries ago, specifically, in 1743, by which time you will marry with a handsome and robust warrior of the Highlands.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan up to Claire and Jamie, the main couple, which positioned itself as one of the most intense television of the last few decades. The series mixes romance, drama, adventure, history and time travel.

“Outlander” premiered originally in 2014 in the united States and is currently still emitting concluding its fifth season, and confirming the sixth.

However in Latin america achieved a great repercussion thanks to be included in the catalogue of Netflix where it now opens its fourth season. The same consists thirteen chapters and is based on the book “Drums of autumn”, the fourth book of the saga of Gabaldon.

This new installment begins a few months after the end of the third season. After to save themselves miraculously and reach the coast of Georgia, Jamie and Claire decide to take refuge from dangers in the home of the aunt of the scottish. However, the aim of both is to return to the time of Claire, in 1948, to North Carolina, where you can both start a new life together. This place challenges you to build in the middle of slavery, wild indians, and the certainty of the war that is coming.

However, the problems are not going to leave the couple to escape with ease; and a series of frames will appear in the season to put both of them in desperate situations. Together you’ll discover signals that do not seem to come from the era in which they are located.

Meanwhile in the present, her daughter Brianna will be questioning their future with regard to his studies, and his relationship with Roger Wakefield. Is discussed against the question of whether his relationship with Roger is going to be forever, in an attempt not to live as he lived with his mother with Frank. Also curious to know what has happened with your mother above, and also begins an investigation that will have consequences inopinadas for all.

The series nordic “Sorjonen” premiere the third season on Netflix

The acclaimed series nordic from Finland returns to Netflix with its new season from this Monday the 11th of may. The police drama and family tells the life of Detective Inspector Kari Sorjonen, one of the officers most respected of the Office of Research National of that country.

PLOT: After that his wife just getting brain cancer, Kari accepted the position of Chief of Police of Lappeenranta, and moves with his family to the village near the border with Russia in order to have a life more peaceful.

But life is not quiet on the border between two worlds. There is a trade mysterious young women, who are drugged for a horrible purpose, possibly connected with the development of a nearby casino.

When a young woman shows up dead in a local canal, the unit Sorjonen is put into action. In this third season, Kari has much more to worry about while facing an opponent, that studied all their previous cases.

The production is starring Ville Virtanen, a well-respected and experienced detective who becomes the new Chief of Police of the town of Lappeenranta, Finland, Matleena Kuusniemi, the wife of Kari, who had a tough battle with cancer, but managed to beat the terrible disease; Anu Sinisalo, who plays a police member of the Special Unit for Serious Crimes, companion of Kari.

HBO presents the documentary series “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered”

The new documentary series from HBO, “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (Part 01)”she made her debut on your screen with your stretch first. The tragedy and the panic hit Atlanta in 1979 from a series of horrible murders of children without resolve, they terrorize the african-american families of the city.

You will see this Monday, 11 may at 23.00 hs.

PLOT: In the 1970s Atlanta is on the rise, fueled by the excitement of the election of the first black mayor of the city. But, beneath the surface, the racial divisions and economic of long-standing are being filtered. When african-american children begin to disappear and appear dead, the city is on the brink of an unprecedented crisis.

Outraged because their elected leaders seem to be more concerned about maintaining the image of Atlanta to protect the city’s children, members of the black community, led by Camille Bell, mother of one of the murdered children, make a call to quick action. An explosion at a local nursery leaves five dead and their frustration reaches a tipping point.

Marathons of Liam Neeson, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis by TNT

The signal will be on display between Monday 11 and Friday 15 a special two-action movies per night, which include “Batman Begins”, “Cobra”, “Rush Hour” and “Deadly Weapon”.

In this way TNT adheres to the trend #TeAcompañamosEnCasa and proposed this week marathons with double programs of movies featuring Liam Neeson, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Jackie Chan and Mel Gibson.

Programming:

– Monday, 11 may at 18: “Batman begins” (2005), directed by Christopher Nolan, with Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes and Gary Oldman.

20: “A night to survive.” (2015), Jaume Collet-Serra, with Liam Neeson, Ed Harris, Genesis Rodriguez and Vincent D’onofrio

– Tuesday 12 at 18: “The unforgiving” (2000) by Stephen Kay with Sylvester Stallone, Rachael Leigh Cook and Miranda Richardson.

20: “Cobra: the strong arm of the law” (1986,), George Pan Cosmatos, with Sylvester Stallone, Brigitte Nielsen and Reni Santoni

– Wednesday 13 at 18: “Fire with Fire” (2012), by David Barrett, with Bruce Willis, Josh Duhamel and Rosario Dawson.

20: “Cop Out” (2010, released in Argentina as “Two useless patrol”), Kevin Smith, with Bruce Willis, Tracy Morgan and Juan Carlos Hernández

– Thursday 14 at 18: “The Medallion” (2003), Gordon Chan, with Jackie Chan, Lee Evans and Claire Forlani.

20: “Rush Hour 2” (2001, premiered in Argentina as “Rush Hour 2: fun total”), Brett Ratner, with Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker and John Lone

– Friday 15 at 18: “Lethal weapon 3” (1992), Richard Donner, with Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Joe Pesci.

20: “Lethal weapon 4” (1998), by Richard Donner, with Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Joe Pesci.

Telefe renewed their mornings with the return of “Married with children”

The channel modifies part of its programming in the morning, changing schedules, and replacement programs. That is why starting this Monday, may 11, from Monday to Friday, the mornings of the channel that commands Guillermo Pendino will be as follows:

– 7 to 9.30 am: Good Telefe

– 9.30 to 10.15: Together, we can do it

– 10.15 to 11.30 Married with children

– 11.30 to 13.00 The fair price

In this way, Together, we can do it will last half and The right price will return to its original schedule. While the success of endless “Married with children”, which in January will premiere in the theatre, back to the morning, awaiting its theatrical release for early next year.