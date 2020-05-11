Miranda Kerr, the traditional

“When Evan comes home, I make sure I wear a nice dress and the candles are lit. And we look for the time to have a nice dinner together.” The phrase is current, this week. The has released the model australian Miranda Kerr to the american magazine ‘The Edit’ and the Evan in question is Evan Spielgel, your multimillorario husband.

The model of 35 years, which, after several years of dating, were married last may in a private party at home with the creator of the application Snapchat –with a fortune estimated according to ‘Forbes’ in some 3,400 million euros, has surprised many women with your particular vision of your current situation. Your new facet of married women has done that has decided to park even for a time his career.

In statements to ‘The Edit’, the angel of Victoria’s Secret between 2007 and 2013, explains that he has taken a step back after 20 years of career. “My grandmother taught me that men are very visual and have to make a small effort”, is justified Kerr. “Women need to do a little bit of effort and grooming and caring for the costumes to please their men,” he adds.

The model goes beyond and ensures that it has decided to depart from the spotlight because Spiegel suggested that to cater for more than Kora Organicsthe brand of organic products of skin care that was founded in 2006: “Evan told me: ‘why are you investing so much energy into working for other companies when you should be focused on yours? You have to take risks. If you believe in it, inviértelo all”.

That’s why is now devoted to take care of her son Flynn –born of his first marriage with the actor Orlando Bloom– and to spend more time at home cooking for that called: “my boys”.

“Maybe I am too traditional, but men feel important when you ask them to help instead of thinking that you can with it all alone”, had already explained in an interview a few years ago. “At home I go to my feminine side and I ask Evan to go towards their masculine side. It is a good balance,” he says.