Miranda Kerr speaks of the difficulties of her second pregnancy

Many people might think that Miranda Kerr is living a pregnancy, of fairy tale, as it was their stunning wedding with the entrepreneur, Evan Spiegel.

But, despite the radiant look that keeps this celeb recently Miranda Kerr spoke about the difficulties that you are having in your second pregnancy that, according to her, it is still more complicated than the first!

The 3 secrets of beauty, without which Miranda Kerr can’t live

” I have been having headaches hormonal, something that never happened to me with Flynn (the son that you share with Orlando Bloom ). According to my doctor, with the second pregnancy, the hormones affect you even more because your body already knows what is happening and what has that to do, so it seems that that is the reason,” admitted the famous model in the last interview he had had with The Daily Mail.

However, beyond the complications that living in your second pregnancy, Kerr she admitted that she, her husband and her son are very happy because very soon, you will receive a new member.

The looks that Miranda Kerr dominated the catwalks

“We are very excited to expand our family. Flynn is very, very excited, it is very sweet to see him”added the former angel of Victoria’s Secret.