Miranda Kerr is a mother for the second time

If just a few days ago we watched as Miranda Kerr has shared on Instagram her pictures sweetest of her second pregnancy, today we have known that the model and her husband Evan Spiegel have welcomed their first child together.

The news have confirmed the happy parents through a press release that they have sent to People: “Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is well and Flynn is excited about being a big brother. Thanks for the kind words and wishes at this special time”.

The small, they have called Hart, he was born last Monday, may 7 in the Hospital Cedars-Sinai. The choice of the name has been a tribute to the grandfather of Spiegel. In this way, the CEO of Snapchat is premiering in the parenting world.

For her part, Miranda, 35 years old, is already a mother of a 7 year old son that she shares with actor Orlando Bloom, Flynn.

We are eager to see if the model introduces us to his second son through his account of Instagram. Congratulations partner!