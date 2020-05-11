Miranda Kerr: from model to CEO of a company that bills US$ 13 billion | Apertura.com

She is known for her modeling career – she was the first Victoria’s Secret angel, the australian – having been married to the Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom (with whom she has a son of 7 years) and for being the current wife of Evan Spiegel (who expects her second child), the young entrepreneur is the creator of the app Snapchat. But your name already starts to sound also in the business world, from which in 2009 launched its own brand of organic beauty products, Kora Organics, which this year is expected to bill US$ 13, 2 billion.

This is not the first model in attempt to launch its own brand of beauty products, but yes is among the small number who managed to turn it into a profitable business. Financed by herself, without external investment, KORA Organics, arose from the needs of Kerr. While modeling, he sought always to use products that were certified organic and non-toxic. “What aplicás on your skin gets into your blood,” explained Kerr, to Fast Company. “There came a moment in which I decided to create something of their own, to invest my money into something that I apasionara,” adds Kerr, who gradually managed to become a benchmark of beauty healthy.

According to research by Kline & Company, in 2 years the sales in the sector of cosmetics synthetic in the US are going to go down while the segment of natural beauty products will grow. “Consumers are becoming more educated and interested in making healthy choices for themselves and their families,” explains Kerr to My Domaine.

The first year, Kerr was devoted to learning about research and development of this type of products. Interviewed with several laboratories until we finally chose one in Australia and demanded certification via COSMOS, an international standard for organic and natural products. Started with some products that are only managed in Australia while I was still working as a model. “Modeling was my safety net, I could think of to quit, it was a big leap for me,” he says. Who accompanied her in that process was her husband, Evan Spiegel, who pushed her to commit to your own business. “Why are you running around doing work for many customers when you could be focused on your own company? You need to concentrate on this project to grow,” he told Spiegel Kerr.

With this release, Kerr retired from the catwalks and began to prepare for the arrival of their brand in the u.s. market. And the commitment appears to be yielding results. In 2017, l KORA Organics sold via the web five times more products than the previous year in the international market. In the u.s. Market, the combined sales of the e-commerce and retail saw an increase of 700%. This year, plans to expand in Europe, Canada, Russia and Asia.

Photo: My Domaine