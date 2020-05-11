Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel and your wedding magazine | People and Celebrity

Contrary to what happens with many of the weddings of celebrities, Miranda Kerr managed to keep the details of your link in complete secrecy. A decision that had as the main reason for ceding the exclusive of your big day to the american edition of Vogue. The model australian married in may with the founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel, in a ceremony wrapped in a halo of mystery until now, when both the bible of fashion as the same Kerr have been shared on social networks a series of images of the link. Completely white and almost like a Disney princess, the exángel Victoria’s Secret chose a design of Dior to give the yes I want.

According to Voguefrom that committed with Spiegel in juliodel last year the model fantaseó with her dress, we wanted it to be a reinterpretation of that took Grace Kelly in her wedding to Rainier of Monaco and, finally, designed for she Maria Grazia Chiuri. “It’s a dress that covers you completely and creates a sense of purity and mystery”, the magazine of the model, of 34 years. The dress is long sleeved, with a collar to the box and a lot of volume was, according to the words of the bride, “the one who had dreamed of” always.

“I have a lot of fun with fashion, and used to be more wild, free, bohemia. But in this period of my life, my style is more withdrawn. My biggest sources of inspiration have always been Grace, Audrey Hepburn and my grandmother, who at 80 years old, has an effortless elegance and will dress up a pair of trousers, a white blouse, a scarf, a low heel,” explains the model, which already was married for three years with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she had one son.

To crown the elegant dress, Kerr wore a headdress encrusted with pearls designed especially for her by the designer Stephen Jones. At the ceremony, the couple wanted it to be small and intimate, only attended by 45 people, including friends and family. The song chosen by newly-weds was When You Wish Upon a Star. The link, which was photographed, nothing more and nothing month by the renowned Patrick Demarchelier, took place in the garden of his house.