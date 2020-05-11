Miranda Kerr and millionaires diamonds that got them in trouble

When Miranda Kerr received as a gift a precious diamond in the shape of a heart, I would have never thought about what would happen after. Was the employer Jho Low who gave the model to the quoted piece of which everybody speaks. Today, the name Kerr has been placed under the magnifying glass, following the allegations that have been made against Low, who is responsible for whitening a millionaire amount of money. The costly present was delivered in a very special moment: the Valentine’s day of 2014, a date that as of this moment, will be remembered by her as the day accepted this involving gift.



The precious stone in the shape of heart is 11,72 carats, designed by the firm of new york Lorraine Schwartz. If this were not enough, and to make it even more meaningful detail, the diamond was engraved with the initials of the model. According to reports, this piece has a value of 1.29 million dollars (more than 23 million pesos). Among other things, it is suspected that the businessman gave Miranda another diamond valued at 3.8 million dollars (more than 69 million pesos) and a set of jewelry with a cost of nearly two millions of dollars (just over 34 million mexican pesos).

Low has been accused of whitening resources of the fund malaysian 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), and at this time is being investigated by the Justice Department of the united States along with the Federal Reserve of that country. Meanwhile, at this time there is no evidence that Kerr has received a request to return the diamonds. On the other hand, there has not been an official statement of the mannequin, the face of this scandal now puts his name in the main headlines from all over the world.



But not only Miranda has been in the spotlight for this fraudulent process. The production company Red Granite Pictures, who was in charge of projects such as The Wolf of Wallstreet, was also linked to this crime by the alleged diversion of funds from Malaysia. The name of Leonardo DiCaprio also has sounded throughout this process. The actor received a series of gifts by which he had to respond. So, he has shown his willingness at all times to cooperate with the authorities.

It is said that part of the diverted funds financed the film The Wolf of Wallstreet and these were in turn donated to the foundation of DiCaprio, as he explained through a statement. For now, the actor has delivered a series of valuable gifts received by the producer of the film: the Oscar Marlon Brandotwo boxes Picasso and Basquiat and a photograph of Diane Arbus.



