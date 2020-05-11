Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel, the parents of their first child

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel you are in luck. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby who have decided to call it as the grandfather of Spiegel, Hart.

The top model and the CEO of Snapchat reported the happy news through a statement sent to People magazine: “we don’t have words to explain how happy we are to welcome our precious son. Miranda is well and Flynn is very excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the words and wishes during this special time”.







So, Miranda Kerr and Evan put the finishing touch a relationship that began several years ago and that was sealed last spring. The ex of Orlando Bloom, and the computer gave the ‘yes I want’ in may of 2017 in a romantic ceremony where the eldest son of Miranda, Flynn, had a special significance.

Happy with the arrival of the little Hart, Miranda Kerr repeats motherhood after the arrival of their first child in 2011, a little boy who was born from her union with actor Orlando Bloom.





