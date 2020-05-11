Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel, the parents of their first child in common

Related news

Miranda Kerr (35 years) and his partner, the entrepreneur Evan Spiegel (27), are in luck. Last Monday, may 7, the model gave birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles his second son, the first in common with the creator of Snapchat. The small, which they have named Hart in tribute to his great grandfather by his father, it is in perfect condition, as they have confirmed their own parents through the magazine People: “Words can’t explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is well and Flynn is excited about being a big brother. Thanks for the kind words and wishes at this special time”.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel.

Two important relationships are know to the that is the first model australian put some angel wings for Victoria’s Secret. For six years, your great reason of love, was the actor Orlando Bloom (41). In 2007, with the start of their romance, they became the partner of fashion and in a must of all the red carpets around the world. Next to him, and after a wedding in secret in the city of the stars, had his first child, Flynn, which already has seven years.

Bloom and Kerr put an end to their relationship in 2013. A year later, the top met Evan Spiegel at a party hosted by Louis Vuitton in New York city. 22 old were you then who now is the father of her second child. However, age was not an impediment to conquer not only the heart of one of the women most spectacular fashion, but to get it in the pocket in the technology world and the company with one of the applications most cutting-edge of the last years: Snapchat. The ex of Orlando Bloom, and the computer gave the ‘yes I want’ in may 2017 in a romantic ceremony where the eldest son of Miranda, Flynn, had a special significance. Today, the couple seals their love with the birth of his first child: Hart.

