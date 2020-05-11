Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel, a parent of a child

Miranda Kerr has given birth to her second child, the first in common with her husband Evan Spiegel, the founder of Snapchat. According to u.s. media, the baby whom they have named Hart (in honor of his paternal grandfather) was born last Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The couple has unveiled the news via a press release sent to People: “We don’t have words to explain how happy we are to welcome our precious son. Miranda it is well and Flynn is very excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the words and wishes during this special time”.

Thus, the model and the recognized computer put the finishing touch to a relationship that began several years ago. The former of Orlando Bloom and Spiegel they were married in may of 2017 in an intimate ceremony.

Happy with the arrival of the small Hart, the top australian repeats motherhood after the arrival of their first child, Flynn, in 2011, that was born of his union with the actor Orlando Bloom.