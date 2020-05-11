Milla Jovovich defends Hellboy the criticism and says that it will become a cult classic

The reboot of Hellboy – 24% was shredded by the critics and has been a disappointment total at the box office, but the actress Milla Jovovich, who plays the villain Nimue in the movie, I have no care, the comments of critics as to the course of his career has had to endure negative reviews in the vast majority of his filmography.

One of the biggest problems we had to deal with Hellboy is that it is a reboot that effectively nullified the possibility of a third installment of the trilogy directed by Guillermo del Toro. Over the years the tapes of the mexican were earning the affection of many viewers who were hoping for a sequel to Hellboy II: The Army – Gold 86% and not a reboot.

Despite the fact that adapting the comics of Hellboy in a way more violent and dark it seemed like a good idea, in the end it turned out not as expected as the press has failed without pity the work of Neil Marshall and David Harbour. About the actress Ukrainian said on Instagram that Hellboy will become a cult classic:

You work very hard to make something fun and entertaining and you have to absorb the negative reviews from the film critics, but hey! That is the world of the show. All I’m going to say before I go to bed is this: all of my films, more great have been torn apart by the critics. It is very funny. How rebellious and Confused – 94%? Really? Classic movie. The Fifth Element – 71%! You would have thought that that was the worst movie of the story if you read the reviews in 1998. What Zoolander – 64%? Criticized. doJoan of Arc? Disaster. Does Resident Evil: The Guest Cursed – 34%? Not even talk about that. Even so, every one of these films is now a cult classic. EACH. A. OF. THEM. And this is also what will be. Record my words. Why? 1. For the incredible actors. David Harbour. Ian McShane. Daniel Dae Kim. Sasha Lane. All are incredibly wonderful and talented, worth watching a movie just because you are in it, especially one that is very fun to see. 2. Mike Mignola , who created the comic book of Hellboy, helped to write the screenplay and was on set every day to make this movie as close as possible to your vision. 3. It was directed by one of the greats. Neil Marshall, who brought us The Descent – 85%. One of the best horror movies of the history. Trust me, you’ll have fun watching the new Hellboy. I mean, a critic said: “it’s a disaster, noisy and bloody that only a teenager would love”. We’re going to have a little fun! And with that, I wish you all a good night!

